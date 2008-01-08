That WiMax Eee PC we heard about last week was confirmed at the Asus/Sprint/Intel press conference today, coming in 7, 8 and 8.9-inch models and a variety of colours.
WiMax-Enabled Asus Eee PC Confirmed
