Spotted on the floor of CES by Kotaku, Fenda's "On Play" 2.1 speaker system has speakers that resemble a Wii Nunchuk and a subwoofer that looks like the Wii itself. In addition to having a dock for the Wii to sit on, Kotaku's Michael McWhertor says the speakers sound pretty good and will only cost around $55 when they come out later this year. [Kotaku]