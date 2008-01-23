Wiimote Hack Converts TV into Touchless Microsoft Surface

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This user interface project allows you to control objects on a display using gestures, working like Microsoft's Surface but without touching the screen at all. Inspired by Johnny Chung Lee's work, the system requires you to wear Minority Report-style gloves equipped with infrared emitters on your fingertips. A Wiimote on top of the display keeps track of these IR LEDs, while the software can read the motion down to two-finger pinching gestures for image zooming. Hopefully, using it won't convert you into a sofa-jumping, grinning-crazy, Scientology-member maniac. [Oh Gizmo]

