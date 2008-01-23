Wiimote Hack Converts TV into Touchless Microsoft Surface

This user interface project allows you to control objects on a display using gestures, working like Microsoft's Surface but without touching the screen at all. Inspired by Johnny Chung Lee's work, the system requires you to wear Minority Report-style gloves equipped with infrared emitters on your fingertips. A Wiimote on top of the display keeps track of these IR LEDs, while the software can read the motion down to two-finger pinching gestures for image zooming. Hopefully, using it won't convert you into a sofa-jumping, grinning-crazy, Scientology-member maniac. [Oh Gizmo]