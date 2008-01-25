How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wiimote Complete Sports Pack Includes 18 Accessories in One Box

18in1.jpgI have mixed feelings about this Complete Sports Pack for the Nintendo Wii, with 18 Wiimote accessories in one box. Yes, they seem to cover every single game known to mankind and yes, I know that everyone loves their Wiimote accessories. But this fully-loaded US$45.80 set—not surprisingly by some company called Mad Cow—is strangely disturbing. Or better said, dildonically terrifying. Or maybe it's just my mind bringing some images back (which, sadly, some people may find NSFW after the jump.)

Wiimote accesories 18-in Sports KitWiimote accesories 18-in Sports KitWiimote accesories 18-in Sports KitWiimote accesories 18-in Sports KitWiimote accesories 18-in Sports KitWiimote accesories 18-in Sports Kit

topsecret01ch5.jpg

topsecret02il7.jpg

topsecret03ij3.jpg

See? It is disturbing: this 18-in-1 Wiimote Complete Sports Pack looks like the perfect accessory pack for Nick Rivers' The Anal Intruder. Remember, "neverrrr plug 120V gadget into 220V powerrr socket." [Deal Extreme]

