Wiimote Lightsaber May Be Axed: Nintendo is Way Too Overprotective

Wii_Lightsaber2.jpgAlthough there has been no official confirmation as of yet, it appears that Nintendo will not allow Lucas Arts to develop a Wiimote Lightsaber because it is worried about injuries that may result from "bat like" attachments. While I understand Nintendo's predicament, they are going to have to stop changing our diapers sometime. Just slap a warning on the thing and cover it in NERF or something. In the meantime, interested parties could always settle for the wide assortment of unlicenced products that will undoubtedly pop up. [MaxConsole via WiiNintendo via Kotaku]

