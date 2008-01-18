The yoga-stretch-exercise add-on for the Wii finally gets a launch "frame" for the US: Q2 2008. Excuse us while we queue up stories about Wii Fits breaking under the massive weight of American fatties. Maybe that's what took Nintendo so long to localise it for the NA audience—trying to find enough structural engineers. [Kotaku]
Wii Fit Gets Launch Frame: Q2 2008
Trending Stories Right Now
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.