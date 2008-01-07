There are a lot of Wi-Fi finders out there, including a Wi-Fi finding shirt, but few are as practical as a finder embedded in a laptop bag. After all, not having to pull your laptop out of the bag to look for a signal is a great time saver when you are hopping around town looking for some freebie bandwidth.The "Wifinder" lineup of laptop bags from Soyntec offer four different styles to choose from, ranging from €43 (about $70) to €43 (about $110). [Product Page via le Journal du Geek via GeekAlerts]
Wi-Fi Finding Laptop Bags Make Complete Sense
