How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Whirlpool Plug-and-Play Refrigerator Has Docks for iPod, Photo Frames and Tablet Computers

fridge lifestyle shot child image.JPGWhirlpool's latest tech for their refrigerator line is based on their "centralpark" feature, which is a essentially dock that lets you plug in a bunch of different gadgets into the big gadget that holds your food. Among the things that you can dock are the Brandmotion iPod Speaker system, which withstands "the frequent opening and closing of the freezer door" without dropping your iPod onto the ground.

ceiva frame for centralpark.JPGcentralpark lifestyle.JPGcentralpark with flower image.JPGattaching frame.JPGClio Vu.jpgCozi Shopping.pngfridge lifestyle shot child image.JPGQuartet Qnote NEWCLOSEUP.jpgBrandmotion iPod dock.jpgclose up of frame.JPGcentralpark connection.JPG

Other interesting dockables are the Clio Vu tablet computer with Wi-Fi and the Quartet Qnote Message Center so you can dry-erase messages to each other and read the time on the digital clock (plus store stuff in its storage drawer). Apparently lots of people spend time computing and iPodding it in the kitchen (we only go there when we want to eat), so Whirlpool wants to eliminate clutter by allowing you to store stuff via their fridges. Interesting take.

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles