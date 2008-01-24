Where Is David Pogue's MacBook Air Review?

Wednesday night around this time, we like to check in with our favourite columnists. Tonight we expected MacBook Air reviews from Walt Mossberg at WSJ, Ed Baig at USA Today, Steven Levy at Newsweek and of course, David Pogue at the venerable New York Times. Only, when I refreshed my browser at 9pm, Pogue's Jan. 24 State of the Art column turned out to cover Microsoft Office 2008 for Mac and MacSpeech Dictate, rather than the far sexier (and more controversial) MacBook Air. Can someone please tell me what's the deal? (And by someone, I mean, a body so far out of the loop that any explanation will be a very wild guess.)