Wheelchair Backflip Makes Truck Backflip Seem Less 'Extreme'



While recently a daredevil was forced to cancel a backflip in a truck because he broke his back doing some practice runs, this daredevil already has a broken back. Aaron Fotheringham was born partially paralysed from the waist down. I guess he figured risking being fully paralysed from the waist down wasn't all that big a deal, because he started doing tricks in his wheelchair, leading up to this insane full-on backflip. Sure makes guys that use broken backs as an excuse for getting out of stunts seem less ballsy, no? [Spulch]