What's Going to be Big at CES Today

Sure, everyone here is bitter about Apple taking a steaming dump on CES for the second year in a row, but that doesn't mean we're finished. Oh no, not even close. Here's what you (and we) have to look forward to today, Giz faithful:

•Laser TVs!

•New Guitar Hero guitars!

•A surprise from AMD?

•Us driving a BMW Sauber F1 racer!

•The Delphi safety simulator!

•A bunch of strange, possibly crappy, Chinese and Korean OEM stuff!

•A journalist getting tasered, probably!

•Surprises, oh so many exciting surprises!

And if you're here in Vegas and are looking for a boring good time tonight, our very own Wilson Rothman is going to be speaking on a panel about HD downloads, which should be a lot of laughs. Just come on over to LVCC North Hall N253 at 3:00pm and get ready to be overwhelmed with handsomeness and level-headed talk about technology.