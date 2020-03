The shining: We told you all about that gorgeous Dell Crystal monitor when it was officially shipped last week, and now we laid our own eyes on its exquisite beauty. It's even prettier up close, with deep blacks, crispy sharpness and Technicolor hues that thrilled even the most jaded of our team.

Just look at how thin and beauteous it is, from all sides. Insert wolf whistle sound effect here! Dull Ache: The dang thing costs $US1200, for a1680x1050 22-inch display. Maybe it'll be on sale someday.