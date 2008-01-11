We Test Drive the First 3D Plasma Screen Ever, From Samsung

Samsung built the first 3D plasma screen for giving that added dimension to gaming and movies, and the test drive was promising, if not earth shattering. You of course need goggles for the full experience, unlike some of those 3D LCDs that actually send different images to each of your eyes. This is more like the 3D rear-projection TVs we've seen from Samsung, Mitsubishi and others, which use DLP technology to flicker alternating left-eye and right-eye video feeds. This is, of course, flat. And probably a hell of a lot more expensive, if it ever ships. Video by Curtis Walker [Samsung]