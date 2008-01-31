Wazz Shelf Hides Those Unsightly Speakers

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

wazz_shelf.jpgIt seems that the trend these days is to go for a clean look by incorporating speakers directly into furniture and fixtures. In this case, designer Jean Louis Frechin disguises computer speakers as shelf supports. The unit is described as "a shelf connected to a computer that doubles as a device for audio diffusion and archiving digital music files (MP3)"—but further details are scarce and the exact nature of the connection is unknown. It appears to be wireless, which would certainly be necessary for a wall fixture of this type. At any rate, it looks pretty slick—a marketable concept for sure. [pan-dan via Apartment Therapy]

