Watch Concept Gives Hearing-Impaired People a Fire Alert

This new watch concept from Nikita Golovlev is designed to give a visible warning to hearing-impaired users if something dangerous is going on nearby. Dubbed AlarMe, the watch has a bunch of omnidirectional microphones and does some intelligent listening to sense if anything audibly important such as a fire alarm is happening. It then gives the alert visually and by vibrating, sending "caution" alerts when something more benign happens.

We suspect a lot of processor power may have to be squeezed into a watch to give the caution function any usefulness, but as a design touchstone it's pretty neat and is a step toward medical devices that look good as well as help people. [Yanko Design]