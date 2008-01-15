Wardrom by Paula Invites You to Throw Your Clothes on the Wall

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

wardrom1.jpgDid you miss me, my little love ferrets? Thought not. Anyway, enough about me, observe and nod sagely at the Wardrom, a clothes organiser for messy geeks everywhere. Rather than throw your clothes on the floor, simply aim them at the pegs on the wall. More info and pics below.

daba5268.jpgDesigned by a trio of Italian designers known as Paula, Wardrom is described as a vertical wardrobe "to enhance disaster", ie, celebrate the fact that you are a scruffy bastard who, despite your mother's/girlfriend's/parole officer's best attempts to domesticate you, constantly pooh-poohs the idea of order and neatness in the bedroom.

square7.jpgAnyways, I think that Valerio Ciampicacigli, Gabriel Berretta and Simone Bartolucci, the three disorder-orderers, have just invented a fabulous clothes-shedding game. You know, allocate points per peg and item of clothing and, voilà! A more interesting version of foreplay than bottle recycling. [Dezeen]

