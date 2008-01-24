Wake Up For Your Daily Photo Shoot

One of the more interesting alarm clocks I've seen in a while has just gotten an Australian release. The Philips Photo Clock Radio wakes you up not only with the sounds of the buzzer, radio or "sounds of nature" (We hope it's not the first "sound of nature" we're thinking of when we wake up in the morning), but also with photographs of your loved ones, arched nemesis or porn. In fact, anything you pop on an SD card will be displayed on the 7-inch screen, including video.

It also doubles as a calendar and lets you set dual alarm times. It will be available in mid-February for the sum of $260.

[Philips Australia]

