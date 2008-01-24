How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Wake Up For Your Daily Photo Shoot

AJL308lores.jpgOne of the more interesting alarm clocks I've seen in a while has just gotten an Australian release. The Philips Photo Clock Radio wakes you up not only with the sounds of the buzzer, radio or "sounds of nature" (We hope it's not the first "sound of nature" we're thinking of when we wake up in the morning), but also with photographs of your loved ones, arched nemesis or porn. In fact, anything you pop on an SD card will be displayed on the 7-inch screen, including video.

It also doubles as a calendar and lets you set dual alarm times. It will be available in mid-February for the sum of $260.

[Philips Australia]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles