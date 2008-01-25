How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Vudu Box Price Drops US$100, Still Gonna Cost You US$300

Vudu_box_headon.jpgStarting right now, the price of the standard Vudu setup is US$300, down from US$400, but still a tad higher than we'd like to pay for the convenient no-subscription pay-per-view VOD box. What? You bought one during the past month and are kicking yourself? That's okay—check in with Vudu customer service, and you'll get US$100 in credit towards movie rentals or purchases. The first two Bourne movies will be free (in HD) on any box you buy, and there are now other free movies too, mostly dusty old flicks from bygone days, but still. TV shows are also popping on the Vudu service, and some will start at just 50 US cents. Still, is it worth US$300? Perhaps we'll have to square it off against the new Apple TV to find out. Oh, and that 500-movie Vudu XL box will still cost $999.

AU: Obviously this isn't exactly relevant for the Aussie market, but it's still good to look at what awesome products are available in the US, and know that at least someone, somewhere, is getting a better deal, even if it's not us.

[Vudu]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles