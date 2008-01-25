Vudu Box Price Drops US$100, Still Gonna Cost You US$300

Starting right now, the price of the standard Vudu setup is US$300, down from US$400, but still a tad higher than we'd like to pay for the convenient no-subscription pay-per-view VOD box. What? You bought one during the past month and are kicking yourself? That's okay—check in with Vudu customer service, and you'll get US$100 in credit towards movie rentals or purchases. The first two Bourne movies will be free (in HD) on any box you buy, and there are now other free movies too, mostly dusty old flicks from bygone days, but still. TV shows are also popping on the Vudu service, and some will start at just 50 US cents. Still, is it worth US$300? Perhaps we'll have to square it off against the new Apple TV to find out. Oh, and that 500-movie Vudu XL box will still cost $999.

AU: Obviously this isn't exactly relevant for the Aussie market, but it's still good to look at what awesome products are available in the US, and know that at least someone, somewhere, is getting a better deal, even if it's not us.

