A leaked slide from Vodaphone's 2008 roadmap lists a new Palm device codenamed "Drucker" as the successor to the Treo 750v. Features include: quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE, tri-band UMTS/HSDPA, Windows Mobile 6.1, a full QWERTY keyboard, 2 megapixel camera, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 2.0 — all powered by a 1500mAh battery. If you use your imagination you can almost see it. Set for a July 2008 launch for around ₤270 or about $600. [Boy Genius]
Vodaphone's Palm Drucker is Short on Images, High on Specs
