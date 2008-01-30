vLite Windows Vista Stripper Removes Bloat (a.k.a. Applications)

Do you think Windows Vista is bloated? (I don't.) A tool called vLite lets you pick and choose which one of the built-in applications (Windows Mail, Windows Media Player, Windows Photo Viewer, etc.) you want to remove for good. Nuhagic, the creator, says that he's not just ripping out Vista's guts to save hard drive space, but to increase responsiveness by not having applications that you don't use eat up cycles. It's a one-way trip, so make sure you really don't want Vista Slideshow before you go and kill it. [vLite via Information Week]