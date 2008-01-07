Vizio's 1080p VP Plasma Line Gets Refreshed

Vizio's Plasma line gets fancy with affordable 1080p and 720p sets. Other than having a special set with Silicon Optix HQV and another line with all-in-one home theatre speakers, there's not a whole lot special (besides Vizio's pricing). Hit the jump for all the models.

Irvine, CA. - January 6, 2008 - VIZIO, America's Fastest Growing Flat Panel HDTV Company, today

introduced seven new plasma High-Definition Televisions with advanced processing power and the

latest technological advancements. Offerings will include the feature rich VP504F-50" Full High

Definition, 1080p Plasma Display featuring Silicon Optix HQV Processing and the all new VP605F-60"

Full high-Definition 10800p display. In addition, VIZIO will release the all new VIZIO VP series of

products including the VP322-32" Plasma ($689), VP422-42" Plasma ($999), VP423-42" Plasma

($999), and VP503-50" Plasma ($1399) all with High Definition 720p technology. VIZIO also

reintroduces the VIZIO Jive VP500 and new VP501 All-in-One home theatre solution which include 50"

Plasma technology alongside a full Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound system, now also featuring a

move to1080p resolution.

VIZIO VP605F 60" 1080P and VP504F 1080p with SILICON OPTIX HQV (Hollywood Quality Video)

Processing

VIZIO jumps into Full High-Definition 1080p performance with a bang in 2008, launching an all new

series of ultra high-performance Plasma technology displays. While the new VIZIO VP605F boasts 60"

of large screen high definition 1080p performance to capture the imagination of even the most

discerning of consumers, the 50" VIZIO VP504F packs an enhanced punch with integrated Silicon

Optix's REON HQV chip, ensuring the sharpest and most detailed image possible. Silicon Optix HQV's

advanced noise reduction removes noise and artifacts caused by signal compression from cable and

satellite providers. Since the HQV's REON chip can process two full channels of HD or SD channels,

this allows users to achieve full resolution with picture-in-picture images.

With advanced technology built into both models, both Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition

(HD) sources will bring out even the finest details. VIZIO's new 1080p plasma HDTV's, the VP504F and

VP605F are compatible with all of today's popular input resolutions [1080p, 1080i, 720p, 480p and 480i]

and use an integrated, DTV-compliant HD/QAM tuner so users can enjoy high definition and regular

television programs with or without paid high definition service.

Both models are significantly brighter than previous VIZIO plasma models boasting an amazing

contrast ratio up to 30,000:1 and include four HDMI v1.3 inputs, two of which are available as a side

access HD Game port. Independent RGB adjustments allow users to fine-tune the sets' color settings

plus a new remote control makes it even easier to operate TV and other system component functions.

Additional feature sets include true four-field motion adaptive de-interlace, 10-bit diagonal interpolator

which removes jagged or stair step artifacts from de-interlaced video sources and true 10-bit

processing which output 4:4:4 color processing which renders more than one billion colors.

VIZIO sets itself apart from the crowd in 2008 by being the first manufacturer to include a 6' HDMI cable

within the carton in lieu of commonly inserted composite video and audio cables. HDMI allows the

highest level of High Definition television video and audio to be transmitted through a single cable.

VIZIO wants customers to experience the truest HD quality experience with their new VIZIO plasma

display as well as a new side access HD Game port including 2 HDMI v1.3 inputs.

The new VIZIO VP504F and VIZIO VP605F are expected to launch in June 2008 with estimated selling

prices of $1699 and $2899.

VIZIO VP500 and VP501

In 2007, VIZIO introduced the VIZIO Jive JV50P All-in-One home theatre solution which included a 50"

Plasma High-Definition display and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound. VIZIO was the first TV

manufacturer to offer this complete Home Theater solution and has improved its performance and

capability.

For 2008, the VIZIO VP500 and new VIZIO VP501 will share honors in the growing popularity of home

theatre enthusiast market in the All-in-One solution category. While the VP500 will retain its 50" Plasma

technology and 720p resolution, its newest sibling will step it up a notch with Full High Definition 1080p

performance. Each model will offer Picture-in-Picture, Picture-on-Picture, three HDMI, two component

video, two composite and one RF input.

What makes the VIZIO VP500 system so unique however is the Dolby Digital 5.1 surround-sound

system. Working in concert with integrated front, left /right speakers and center channel are two rear

channel (left and right) speakers attached to a subwoofer. The subwoofer attaches wirelessly through

2.4GHz transmission to the VP500 system, completing the home theatre experience and eliminating

wire clutter commonly experienced with other home theatre systems. The VIZIO Jive generates more

than ample sound, even for the discerning listener pumping 560-watts total peak power (70-watts RMS)

of high quality digital sound to maximize your VIZIO High Definition television experience.

In 2008, VIZIO will now include its all new, prized brushed aluminum-trimmed Learning remote control

(VUR8). This remote control compliments the elegance of the VP500 and VP501 design with full-

featured functionality including Picture-in-Picture controls.

The new VIZIO VP500 is expected to arrive in stores June 2008 with an estimated selling price of

$1799. Pricing and availability on the new VP501 has not been set.

VIZIO VP322, VIZIO VP422, VIZIO VP423, VIZIO VP503

Rounding out VIZIO's family of plasma displays are the VP322, VP422, and VP423 all offering stunning

720p performance, rich deep black levels, outstanding color rendering and the latest connectivity

options including HDMI version 1.3 inputs. All of VIZIO's high performance plasma's offer extremely

fluid and uninterrupted motion, a significant advantage over LCD flat panels. Plasma TVs continue to

be a leading choice for watching sporting events and action-packed movies.

The VP324 is a 32-inch set with 1024 X 720 resolution for consumers that would like the picture

qualities of plasma but in a small cabinet size. The set's exceptional 15,000:1 contrast ratio ensures

images have rich, deep blacks and brilliant colors providing a cost effective solution for displaying HD

broadcast content and playing HD-DVD and Blu-Ray discs, which can be connected to one of the three

HDMI video inputs.

The VP422/VP423 are VIZIO's 42-inch Plasma models with 1024 x 768 resolution, 20:000:1 contrast

ratio and two HDMI inputs. Two 42" models, the VP422 will sell in discount retailers such as Wal-Mart

and K-Mart and the VP423 will head for the shelves at club retailers such as Costco and Sam's Club,

as well as traditional consumer electronics retailers like Circuit City and Sears. Also providing two HDMI

inputs, the VP503 is a 50-inch plasma set that delivers a native resolution of 1365 x 768, is compatible

with 1080p content, and displays a bright, rich image due to its 30,000:1 contrast ratio.

"Great looking plasma HDTVs including Full 1080p HD models are now attainable for everyone with our

newest plasma line," says Laynie Newsome vice president sales for VIZIO, Inc. "We have successfully

brought the best plasma technologies such as Silicon Optix's REON HQV video processing and

features to high value flat panel TVs. We continue to find new ways to integrate the most-desired

features and technologies, while keeping our products at the most reasonable prices in the industry."

The new VIZIO VP324, VP422, VP423, and VP503 are expected in May or June 2008 with estimated

selling prices of $689, $999, $999 and $1399 respectively.

VIZIO will be displaying many of these models along with several other 2008 product introductions at

their suite in the Wynn Hotel during CES.