Vizio VP501 1080p All-In-One Plasma 5.1 Home Theatre Has Wireless Sub and Rear Speakers

Among Vizio's hammer-blow of a CES lineup is an upgrade to the plasma all-in-one 5.1 home theater it introduced last year. In this refresh, the front left, right and center speakers are integrated into the TV itself, while the two rear speakers are tied to the subwoofer. The front talks to the rear wirelessly via 2.4GHz, so there's no wiring in your face, and minimal wiring at your back. The VP500 is a 50" 720p screen, and will sell for $US1,800; the cooler 1080p VP501 is not yet priced. Sad that you already bought a Vizio SV42LF or SV47LF? Turns out, you can add the Jive SV5.1 wireless-sub Enhancement Kit for $US299.

In 2007, VIZIO introduced the VIZIO Jive JV50P All-in-One home theatre solution which included a 50" Plasma High-Definition display and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound. VIZIO was the first TV manufacturer to offer this complete Home Theater solution and has improved its performance and capability.

For 2008, the VIZIO VP500 and new VIZIO VP501 will share honors in the growing popularity of home theatre enthusiast market in the All-in-One solution category. While the VP500 will retain its 50" Plasma technology and 720p resolution, its newest sibling will step it up a notch with Full High Definition 1080p performance. Each model will offer Picture-in-Picture, Picture-on-Picture, three HDMI, two component video, two composite and one RF input.

What makes the VIZIO VP500 system so unique however is the Dolby Digital 5.1 surround-sound system. Working in concert with integrated front, left /right speakers and center channel are two rear channel (left and right) speakers attached to a subwoofer. The subwoofer attaches wirelessly through 2.4GHz transmission to the VP500 system, completing the home theatre experience and eliminating wire clutter commonly experienced with other home theatre systems. The VIZIO Jive generates more than ample sound, even for the discerning listener pumping 560-watts total peak power (70-watts RMS) of high quality digital sound to maximize your VIZIO High Definition television experience.

In 2008, VIZIO will now include its all new, prized brushed aluminum-trimmed Learning remote control (VUR8). This remote control compliments the elegance of the VP500 and VP501 design with full-featured functionality including Picture-in-Picture controls.

The new VIZIO VP500 is expected to arrive in stores June 2008 with an estimated selling price of $1799. Pricing and availability on the new VP501 has not been set.