Vizio Busts Out Cheap VW46LF and VW42LF 1080p Plasmas, Even Cheaper 720p Sets

The current sale price for a 42" 1080p plasma is around $1,700 if you're lucky, but Vizio is kicking that price down a notch with its VW42LF, which will list for $US1,350, and probably be found for even less. Its slightly larger sib, the 46" VW46LF, has a price tag of $US1,750. Lest you think you'd be getting a stripped down TV, these guys come with three HDMI 1.3 inputs, and have HDTV/QAM digital tuners. We can't promise anything about the picture yet, but we'll have a look.
If you're not kind of Richie Rich that can afford a super-cheap 1080p, the good news is that Vizio's 720p plasmas are cheaper still. The 32" VP324 will start at $US689, two 42-inchers will list for $US999 and the VP503, with 30,000:1 contrast ratio and HDMI 1.3 inputs, will list for $US1,400. We can't wait to see next Black Friday's sale price on those. Jump for some excerpts from the press materials. [Vizio]
The two top-end models, the VW42LF [42-inch]and the VW46LF [46-inch] , offer shoppers VIZIO's most economical 1080p solutions. They pack a punch with three HDMI v1.3, two component, composite and RGB connections and all black bezel construction. Each model includes a standard/HDTV/QAM combination tuner, closed caption, 3D Comb Filter, and 178-degree viewing angle. Offering the ultimate in convenience, the VW Series models have a detachable base to accommodate on-wall mounting. The new VW42LF and VW46LF will feature estimated selling prices of $1349 and $1749 respectively and will be available in the May/June time frame.
VIZIO VP322, VIZIO VP422, VIZIO VP423, VIZIO VP503 Rounding out VIZIO's family of plasma displays are the VP322, VP422, and VP423 all offering stunning 720p performance, rich deep black levels, outstanding color rendering and the latest connectivity options including HDMI version 1.3 inputs. All of VIZIO's high performance plasma's offer extremely fluid and uninterrupted motion, a significant advantage over LCD flat panels. Plasma TVs continue to be a leading choice for watching sporting events and action-packed movies.
The VP324 is a 32-inch set with 1024 X 720 resolution for consumers that would like the picture
qualities of plasma but in a small cabinet size. The set's exceptional 15,000:1 contrast ratio ensures
images have rich, deep blacks and brilliant colors providing a cost effective solution for displaying HD
broadcast content and playing HD-DVD and Blu-Ray discs, which can be connected to one of the three
HDMI video inputs.
The VP422/VP423 are VIZIO's 42-inch Plasma models with 1024 x 768 resolution, 20:000:1 contrast
ratio and two HDMI inputs. Two 42" models, the VP422 will sell in discount retailers such as Wal-Mart
and K-Mart and the VP423 will head for the shelves at club retailers such as Costco and Sam's Club,
as well as traditional consumer electronics retailers like Circuit City and Sears. Also providing two HDMI
inputs, the VP503 is a 50-inch plasma set that delivers a native resolution of 1365 x 768, is compatible with 1080p content, and displays a bright, rich image due to its 30,000:1 contrast ratio.
The new VIZIO VP324, VP422, VP423, and VP503 are expected in May or June 2008 with estimated
selling prices of $689, $999, $999 and $1399 respectively.