Vizio Busts Out Cheap VW46LF and VW42LF 1080p Plasmas, Even Cheaper 720p Sets

The current sale price for a 42" 1080p plasma is around $1,700 if you're lucky, but Vizio is kicking that price down a notch with its VW42LF, which will list for $US1,350, and probably be found for even less. Its slightly larger sib, the 46" VW46LF, has a price tag of $US1,750. Lest you think you'd be getting a stripped down TV, these guys come with three HDMI 1.3 inputs, and have HDTV/QAM digital tuners. We can't promise anything about the picture yet, but we'll have a look.

If you're not kind of Richie Rich that can afford a super-cheap 1080p, the good news is that Vizio's 720p plasmas are cheaper still. The 32" VP324 will start at $US689, two 42-inchers will list for $US999 and the VP503, with 30,000:1 contrast ratio and HDMI 1.3 inputs, will list for $US1,400. We can't wait to see next Black Friday's sale price on those. Jump for some excerpts from the press materials. [Vizio]

The two top-end models, the VW42LF [42-inch]and the VW46LF [46-inch] , offer shoppers VIZIO's most economical 1080p solutions. They pack a punch with three HDMI v1.3, two component, composite and RGB connections and all black bezel construction. Each model includes a standard/HDTV/QAM combination tuner, closed caption, 3D Comb Filter, and 178-degree viewing angle. Offering the ultimate in convenience, the VW Series models have a detachable base to accommodate on-wall mounting. The new VW42LF and VW46LF will feature estimated selling prices of $1349 and $1749 respectively and will be available in the May/June time frame.