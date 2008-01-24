How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Virgin Galactic Unveils Spaceships That'll Take Passengers Up in 2009

Good news for rich guys with spaceman fantasies: Virgin Galactic is on track to start launching commercial space flights in 2009, and they just announced their new spaceship designs.

MotherShip Construction. wing in front of two booms 1.jpgSir Richard Branson and Burt Rutan.jpgSpaceShipTwo Construction. credit Thierry Boccon-Gibod.jpgSpaceShipTwo Construction. nose assembly.jpgSpaceShipTwo Construction. spacious cabin is placed 1.jpgSpaceShipTwo Construction. spacious cabin is placed 2.jpgSpaceShipTwo Construction. wing assembly.jpgSpaceShipTwo Construction. without booms and nose 1.jpg.jpgSpaceShipTwo Spacious Cabin.jpgSpaceShipTwo and Burt Rutan out of pilots window.jpgVirgin Galactic Comparison.jpgVirgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Feather 1.jpgVirgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Feather 2.jpgVirgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Flight Profile.jpgVirgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo ZeroG.jpgVirgin Galactic's Mothership and SpaceShipTwo 1.jpgVirgin Galactic's Mothership and SpaceShipTwo 2.jpgBrian Binnie inside SpaceShipTwo pilot Simulator. credit Thi.jpgMotherShip Construction. centre boom placement 2.jpgMotherShip Construction. Tail 2. credit Thierry Boccon-Gibod.jpgGalactic Girl.jpg

SpaceShipTwo is the spaceship that'll actually go into space, while White Knight Two is the plane that'll bring it up high enough to launch itself away. SpaceShipTwo will be able to tote eight people at a time into sub-orbit, two pilots and six passengers, each of whom will pay $US200,000 for the right to be one of the few humans to see the earth from above.

The White Knight Two is already almost complete, with testing scheduled for later this year, while SpaceShipTwo is about 60% complete. The flights will take off from the Spaceport that Virgin Galactic is building in the New Mexico desert. As much as I'd like to say $200,000 is a ridiculous amount to spend on a flight into space, you know what? If I had so much money that $200,000 wasn't a big deal, I would be all over this. Hey, Branson! How's about a press preview flight, hmm? Good reviews can be bought with free trips to space. [Virgin Galactic via BBC]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles