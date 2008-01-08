We showed you pictures. We stacked it up against an iPhone. But nothing can do this beautiful plasma justice like a good old-fashioned pan around the set. Enjoy.
Video of Pioneer Kuro Concept Plasma Shows How Thin This Thing Really Is
