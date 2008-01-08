Video of Microvision Pico Projector Throwing iPod Video on Some Dude's Back...Classic





Up until now we have only heard about Microvision's "plug-and-play" pico projector for mobile devices like PDAs, PMPs, digital cameras and laptops. Now that CES our own Nick McGlynn got the opportunity to see what this bad boy can really do. We also learned that the device pictured here is actually a prototype —the final version is expected to be smaller.

At any rate, testing showed good video quality at around 50-inches, and it managed to get in the neighbourhood of the advertised 100-inch range. Plus, the video proves you can project decent images on someone's back. So, if you can find someone with a seriously huge ass with a thing for white pants, you can have your own mobile theater.