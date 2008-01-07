VAIO AR Performance Laptop Gets Penryn Bump

Sony's top-of-the-line "desktop replacement" is even more spec'd out than before. With a 2.5 GHz T9300 Penyrn processor. It also has a 400 GB HDD, 512 MB NVIDIA graphics card, and 4 GB RAM, which add to the 17" 1080p screen, HDMI out and Blu-ray burner. All for $US3300.

Media Alert: Sony Transforms PCs into Ultimate Dream Machines

Subject: New VAIO PCs Feature Supercharged Models

Body: Sony today announced it would be shipping super-charged versions of its VAIO® PCs. Dubbed VAIO Premium, these units will empower users with lighting-fast processing speeds, massive amounts of storage, and innovative technologies to improve performance.

Fueling these dream machines will be the new Intel® Core™ 2 Duo Processors— T9000 and T8000 series. Among the very first to ship with these chipsets, these PCs will provide business travelers and multimedia enthusiasts alike with unparalleled power and multi-tasking capabilities. The result: high-definition content management, fast-paced gaming and performance like never before.

High Performance High-Def

VAIO AR790U Premium Notebook: Featuring a 17-inch XBRITE-HiColor™ Full HD 1080 widescreen display, the AR model is powered by the new Intel Core2 Processor T9300 for mind-blowing, high-definition content management and gaming. It comes loaded with 4 gigabytes of RAM, a massive 400 gigabytes of storage, a 512 megabytes dedicated graphics card, and Blu-ray® Disc technology. Priced at about $3,300, this PC also has an external CableCARD™ compliant TV tuner for viewing or recording HDTV programming.