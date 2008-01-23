USB Digital Camera For People Who Love a Surprise

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

eazzzy.jpgWhat do you get when you develop a digital camera that lacks one of the most important benefits that digital cameras provide? This EazzzY USB camera concept from designer Sungwoo Park that's what. The device is stripped down to its bare functions—only one button, a pinhole sized viewfinder, and USB connectivity.

eazzzy2eazzzy3eazzzy4

Plus it is small enough to be a choking hazard. Apparently the idea was to develop a camera that provides users with the thrill of not knowing how their shots turned out without having to use traditional film. Yeah, sign me up for that if it ever hits the market. [Yanko Design]

