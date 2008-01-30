USB Aroma Radio and Speaker Has Three Words With No Business Being Together

Confounded and befuddled are two emotions that splashed across our face when we saw this USB Aroma Radio + Speaker. It's a USB speaker, which is fine in itself, but in this case it lights up in one of seven different colours. But not only is it USB, you can throw in some aromatic liquid and have it diffuse out scents while you're jamming away to your iPod. And if you thought that you can only get your tasty aroma'd music next to a USB port, it's also battery powered. And it has an AM/FM radio. And it's only US$30. [Brando]