uPlusPen Draws on Paper and Screen Simultaneously

This Korean PaperTablet for uPlusPen looks like a regular pen, but has a USB connector so you can digitise your inputs like a tablet. It's not as fancy as Jesus's favourite Wacon Cintiq, but this only costs $US99 and you can use it on any old piece of paper. We tried it out, starting on our thoughts with the Gizmodo publication and moving on to obscenities and dirty pictures. You have to hold it at a certain angle to get the writing to recognise correctly, but it works decently well after training for a few minutes.