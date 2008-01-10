This Korean PaperTablet for uPlusPen looks like a regular pen, but has a USB connector so you can digitise your inputs like a tablet. It's not as fancy as Jesus's favourite Wacon Cintiq, but this only costs $US99 and you can use it on any old piece of paper. We tried it out, starting on our thoughts with the Gizmodo publication and moving on to obscenities and dirty pictures. You have to hold it at a certain angle to get the writing to recognise correctly, but it works decently well after training for a few minutes.
uPlusPen Draws on Paper and Screen Simultaneously
Trending Stories Right Now
Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds
Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.