[UPDATED] Logitech DiNovo Mini Wireless Keyboard Controls Windows Media Center and PS3

UPDATE: We've confirmed the news. Hit the jump for more pictures and a full press release. Kat from Shiny Shiny got an early hands-on with a Logitech DiNovo Mini, a $99 wireless keyboard which you can use to control your Windows Media Center-equipped PC and your Sony Playstation 3. With a nice size and apparently a good layout, it looks like a winner for any couch potato, if the couch potato didn't eat fried potatoes to smear with grease its glossy transparent finish. [Shiny Shiny]

Logitech Unveils Mini-Keyboard for Total Control of PC Entertainment from the Sofa

Logitech diNovo Mini Fits in the Palm, Offers Dual-Purpose ClickPad for Easy Navigation

LAS VEGAS — CES - Jan. 5, 2008 — Today Logitech (SWX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) unveiled the Logitech® diNovo Mini™ palm-sized keyboard with media remote and ClickPad. Designed for people who have connected their PC to their TV, the highly compact, stylish diNovo Mini keyboard makes it easy to control PC entertainment from the sofa. For easy navigation, the diNovo Mini keyboard features backlighting and an innovative ClickPad, which can be used as a touch pad to point, scroll and click - or as a directional pad to navigate menus and make selections. The mini-keyboard uses Bluetooth® 2.0 wireless technology for unfettered use from the sofa or anywhere in the living room.

"The Logitech diNovo Mini keyboard extends Logitech's tradition of developing innovative products to meet the changing times," said Denis Pavillard, vice president of product marketing for Logitech's keyboards and desktops. "Today, more and more people are hooking up their PCs to their TVs. The sleek, minimalist design and thoughtful function make the diNovo Mini keyboard the perfect complement to the living-room or home-theater PC."

According to Logitech research, more than 60 percent of people who have connected their PCs to the television use this setup to browse the Web, view photos and videos from their personal libraries, and watch downloaded shows on their TV. They often use Windows Media® Center to manage and navigate their entertainment content, which, according to published information from Microsoft, is installed by an estimated 60 million people worldwide who are running Windows Vista®.

The diNovo Mini keyboard features a keypad, dedicated hotkeys for media players and Web browsers, as well as prominent Page Up and Page Down buttons, which allow people to scroll when surfing the Web as well as zoom in and out of documents and images. The keyboard even offers a dedicated button that launches Windows Media Center, as well as a row of media controls that allow people to adjust volume and easily play, pause, stop, fast forward and rewind. Finally, the Page Up and Page Down buttons allow people to quickly change channels while watching Internet-based television.

The diNovo Mini keyboard introduces an innovative, dual-purpose ClickPad. The round, thumb-sized ClickPad can be used as a touch pad to point, scroll and click. Or, it can be used as a media remote and directional pad to navigate menus and make selections. The ClickPad features two backlight modes. When in touch-pad mode, the ClickPad is backlighted in orange. When in media-remote mode, the ClickPad's directional buttons are backlighted in green. The keyboard keys, however, are always backlighted in orange.

Because Bluetooth technology provides long-range wireless control from up to 30 feet from the PC, people can type IM messages, enter URLs and search-text queries, as well as navigate Windows Media Center from across the room.

Extending the minimalist design Logitech brought to the Logitech® diNovo Edge™ Cordless Rechargeable Keyboard, the diNovo Mini keyboard presents a sleek silver-and-black profile that elegantly complements today's modern living rooms and helps eliminate clutter. Rechargeable Li-ion batteries last up to one month between charges, eliminating the hassle of replacing batteries. And because the diNovo Mini keyboard is so compact, there's no need to store it out of sight; the diNovo Mini accents any living room table.

Pricing and Availability

The diNovo Mini keyboard is expected to be available in the U.S. and Europe beginning in late February for a suggested retail price of $149.99 (U.S.).