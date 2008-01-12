How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Universal Won't Support HD DVD Exclusively, Blu-ray Victory Imminent Says Variety

hd-dvd-downfall.jpgThe end of the war is near: Hollywood insider Daily Variety has confirmed that Universal will not longer exclusively support HD DVD. Following Warner defection to Blu-ray and reports clause that opens the door for Paramount to publish Blu-ray titles too, the end of Universal's exclusivity deal may be one blow to many for HD DVD. However, Universal is not going to stop publishing movies in the latter format:

According to Variety "Universal is committed to a series of HD DVD promotions in coming months." At this time, only Universal and Paramount support the format but no longer exclusively. Sony, Disney, Fox, Lionsgate, Warner, New Line and HBO are all behind Blu-ray. Variety also argues that, with all those studios behind the format, retailers won't dedicate "premium shelf space to a dying format."

Looks bad, HD DVD. It may be time to head to the bunker. [Variety]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles