While we're in the De Lorean back to 1996, we might as well revisit one of my favourite controllers ever: the N64's. (It just needs a better analogue stick.) The poster does us one (two) better, tossing around a pair of real, now-rare prototype Ultra 64 controllers like a Halo 3 swag bag or something. Where's the outrage!? And just how did you feel about the trident back in the day? [YouTube via GoNintendo]