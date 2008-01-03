How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Ultra-Pretty Dell Crystal LCD Monitor Now Available

dell_crystal1.jpgDell has flaunted this gorgeous monitor for a while in various trade shows and press events, always saying that it's just a design concept and not available yet. That all changes now, because the 22-inch Dell Crystal LCD display is suddenly a real product. Just in time for CES, this beauty is set to ship in the next few days, and even though its spec list isn't as high-end as we had hoped, it's still so pretty, if it were smaller we'd want to wear it as a necklace.

This widescreen monitor has a 1680x1050 (WSXGA+) rez, not quite the 1920x1200 we favor, but its quoted 2ms response time is respectable. An unusual touch are those four speakers, the first ones to be built into a Dell monitor, with their visible wiring and output for an outboard subwoofer. There's also a tiny webcam mounted top center, and speakers, webcam, DVI, and HDCP-compliant HDMI connectivity are all contained in one cable. Also impressive is its TrueColor Technology with 98 percent color gamut, along with a 2000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.
dell_crystal2.jpgWe're also crazy about its floating 4mm-thin tempered glass design and polished metal tripod stand, but we're slightly disappointed that this style, with its extra wide (albeit crystal clear) bezel is not exactly conducive to dual-monitor configurations.

Appearances must be important to you if you're thinking about snagging one of these jewels, because it'll cost you $US1199, a far cry from the $350 price of Dell's other 22" 1680x1050 LCDs which display lower contrast and fewer colours. But then, buyers of this limited-edition monitor aren't going to be bargain hunters, anyway.

Overall, it's a gorgeous display from Dell, further demonstrating the company's determination to incorporate forward design into its erstwhile staid product line. [Dell]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles