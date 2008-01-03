Ultra-Pretty Dell Crystal LCD Monitor Now Available

Dell has flaunted this gorgeous monitor for a while in various trade shows and press events, always saying that it's just a design concept and not available yet. That all changes now, because the 22-inch Dell Crystal LCD display is suddenly a real product. Just in time for CES, this beauty is set to ship in the next few days, and even though its spec list isn't as high-end as we had hoped, it's still so pretty, if it were smaller we'd want to wear it as a necklace.

This widescreen monitor has a 1680x1050 (WSXGA+) rez, not quite the 1920x1200 we favor, but its quoted 2ms response time is respectable. An unusual touch are those four speakers, the first ones to be built into a Dell monitor, with their visible wiring and output for an outboard subwoofer. There's also a tiny webcam mounted top center, and speakers, webcam, DVI, and HDCP-compliant HDMI connectivity are all contained in one cable. Also impressive is its TrueColor Technology with 98 percent color gamut, along with a 2000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

We're also crazy about its floating 4mm-thin tempered glass design and polished metal tripod stand, but we're slightly disappointed that this style, with its extra wide (albeit crystal clear) bezel is not exactly conducive to dual-monitor configurations.

Appearances must be important to you if you're thinking about snagging one of these jewels, because it'll cost you $US1199, a far cry from the $350 price of Dell's other 22" 1680x1050 LCDs which display lower contrast and fewer colours. But then, buyers of this limited-edition monitor aren't going to be bargain hunters, anyway.

Overall, it's a gorgeous display from Dell, further demonstrating the company's determination to incorporate forward design into its erstwhile staid product line. [Dell]