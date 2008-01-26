Turntable Watch: OK, OK, We Get It, You Like Vinyl

So you really like turntables, do you? Perhaps you're a self-styled DJ, or maybe you're just one of those awkward vinyl aficionados who tut-tuts every time someone talks about MP3s. In any case, I'm sure you're looking to rub what you consider to be such a sweet hobby/obsession in the faces of others. This turntable watch is modelled after the classic Technics 1200 down to the tiniest detail, so much so that you'd swear you could spin some wax on it if only records came in such wee sizes. It's available now for US$65 and a small shred of your dignity. [Product Page via Book of Joe]