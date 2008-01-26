How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Turntable Watch: OK, OK, We Get It, You Like Vinyl

turntablewatch.jpgSo you really like turntables, do you? Perhaps you're a self-styled DJ, or maybe you're just one of those awkward vinyl aficionados who tut-tuts every time someone talks about MP3s. In any case, I'm sure you're looking to rub what you consider to be such a sweet hobby/obsession in the faces of others. This turntable watch is modelled after the classic Technics 1200 down to the tiniest detail, so much so that you'd swear you could spin some wax on it if only records came in such wee sizes. It's available now for US$65 and a small shred of your dignity. [Product Page via Book of Joe]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles