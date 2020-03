The tricycle house is one Hong Kong designer's mobile solution to the cramped and expensive housing problem facing his city. It features a door, a window, a writing desk and a fold out bed contained within a 3 x 4 foot "hut." Despite the cramped living conditions, the idea has a lot of fans. During the video, a design student comments that "he has considered all of the necessities." Uh...bathroom? Privacy? Protection from the elements? Eh? Eh? [Reuters via Spluch]