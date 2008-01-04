Laptops usually come adorned with either a trackpad or a IBM-style nub for cursor navigation, but what's a guy that loves trackballs to do? Unless they want to bring a full-sized 1995 trackball mouse with him like Travis witnessed last year at CEDIA, their only option is this Traveler 350 USB trackball. It clips onto your laptop and gives you a small, laptop key-sized version of a trackball along with mouse buttons and a scroller. Although we don't enjoy the added weight, this may be slightly more usable than a trackpad or nipple nub. [Genius Europe via Gadgetizer via DVice]
Traveler 350 Adds More Trackball to Laptops
