How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Toyota's In-Car System Watches for Sleepy Eyes (What About Asians?!)

Toyota_Eye%20Monitor.jpgToyota's invention of sticking a camera in the dash of a car to monitor the eyelids for dozing off seems pretty smart, even if the concept isn't entirely new. The system would look at your upper and lower eyelids and see whether it's "properly open", which Jalopnik guesses is about 60 to 100% of max. Our question is: would the sensor beep nonstop if an Asian got into the car? Probably not. Seeing as Toyota is Asians, we think they probably took the squinty-factor into account.

AU: looks like the US is a little off the ball here - we covered this on Wednesday. AU rocks!

[Far East Gizmos via Jalopnik]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles