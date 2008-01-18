Touch-Enabled Asus Eee PC Coming Later this Year

The Asus Eee PC will get a touchscreen later this year, our favorite rumormongering Taiwanese paper says. "The second generation Eee PC will support 8-, 9- and 10-inch panels. The 9-inch panel versions will feature a touch panel," said Digitimes' sources, pointing at total added costs of under $15 per laptop. Looking at their sources lousy track record, we can't be sure of this, although it sounds good and it may make His Walterness happy. Hopefuly, their source is now a reliable one and not the same drunk dude guy with two teeth sleeping in that fridge box next to that alley noodles bar in Chittagong. [Digitimes via JKKmobile]