This isn't suspicious timing at all. Toshiba is slashing the crap out of HD DVD player prices to push mass market adoption—cheap holiday deals are now locked in tight. The HD-A3's new MSRP is $US150—cheaper than the 360's attachment (will it get the chop, too?)—and Toshiba's high-end HD-A35 is only $US300. (Amazon has got another round of cheap HD DVDs, while you're at it.) But even if you can pick up an HD DVD player for a song, does it mean you want to? [PRNewsWire]