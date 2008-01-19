Toshiba G450 USB HSDPA Modem Doubles as Mobile

Toshiba's new G450 USB HSDPA is designed to primarily function as a USB HSDPA modem for data on-the-go, but in a surprise combo double-attack move it also doubles as a handy mobile phone. With its unconventional keypad and 96 x 36 pixel OLED display you're unlikely to want to use it as your main phone, but you never know, it may come in handy. It does give you tri-band EDGE/GSM, 2100 MHz HSDPA and 300 hours standby time, with 3 hours talk time and three colours for around $330 in Europe. [Unwiredview]