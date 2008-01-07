Toshiba: "1080p is the New 720p!"

Okay, so part of Toshiba's TV presentation at their press conference was this list of "trends for 2008." Two caught our eye: "1080p is the new 720p!" and "120Hz is the new 1080p!" Wait, what? It's obvious the former is something of a guiding philosophy, since the RV530 crams 1080p into 32- and 37-inch LCD sets. Fantastic! Except that, you know, 1080p is completely pointless at the size, unless you're using the sucker as a computer monitor. Nice try, Toshiba.