Okay, so part of Toshiba's TV presentation at their press conference was this list of "trends for 2008." Two caught our eye: "1080p is the new 720p!" and "120Hz is the new 1080p!" Wait, what? It's obvious the former is something of a guiding philosophy, since the RV530 crams 1080p into 32- and 37-inch LCD sets. Fantastic! Except that, you know, 1080p is completely pointless at the size, unless you're using the sucker as a computer monitor. Nice try, Toshiba.
Toshiba: "1080p is the New 720p!"
Trending Stories Right Now
Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds
Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.