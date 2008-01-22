Tiny Bluetooth Adapter from Brando Gives you Connectability

Brando's miniature Bluetooth adapter is a tiny little gizmo you can hook up to your laptop or PC to give you Bluetooth connectivity. Works with Windows ME, 2000, XP and Vista, and Mac OS 10.1.4 or above, and full specs and price are below the gallery.

Connects most Bluetooth devices. Supports A2DP up to 30 meters Enables wireless connectivity between computers and devices Enables connectivity to 7 Bluetooth devices at one time Enables Wireless Personal Area Network (PAN) connectivity Bluetooth 1.1 compliant Bluetooth class 2, compatible with Bluetooth class 1 USB 1.1 compliant More than 33 feet wireless networking range Up to 723 Kbps data rate Dimensions: 14 x 19 x 6mm Weight: 2g

Brando's Bluetooth adapter costs US$24. [Brando]