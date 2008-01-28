This Concrete Table Will Self-Destruct, Just Very Slowly

Each time someone buys one of these limited-edition concrete coffee tables, the designers subtract a pre-planned chunk from the next one they'll sell. So, it's self-destruction in an expensive, arty, musical-chairs-meets-LEGO kind of way rather than a Mission Impossible explosion. "This Table Will Self Destruct" is intriguing, though: does its shrinkage represent less value for money each time, or do you get increased "art" as each chunk gets nibbled away? Only 23 chunks have been zapped so far, so you can buy a nearly complete one today or wait for it to get holier—both options will cost you US$1700 for two. [Product at Studio1am via Nerd Approved]