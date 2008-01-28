How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

This Concrete Table Will Self-Destruct, Just Very Slowly

tablesd1.jpgEach time someone buys one of these limited-edition concrete coffee tables, the designers subtract a pre-planned chunk from the next one they'll sell. So, it's self-destruction in an expensive, arty, musical-chairs-meets-LEGO kind of way rather than a Mission Impossible explosion. "This Table Will Self Destruct" is intriguing, though: does its shrinkage represent less value for money each time, or do you get increased "art" as each chunk gets nibbled away? Only 23 chunks have been zapped so far, so you can buy a nearly complete one today or wait for it to get holier—both options will cost you US$1700 for two. [Product at Studio1am via Nerd Approved]

tablesd2tablesd5tablesd3tablesd4

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles