If you've got an already jailbroken 1.1.1 or 1.1.2 iPhone, you can now upgrade directly via Installer.app—no connecting to Mac or PC required. The only caveat is that the process takes 45 minutes as it downloads the entire upgrade via Wi-Fi, so hook your phone up to an AC adapter before you start. Again, find it in installer.app on your jailbroken 1.1.2 iPhone. [Crunchgear ]