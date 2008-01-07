The Terminator and Grey's Anatomy Hit Xbox Live Marketplace With ABC and MGM Content Deals

Announced during Bill Gates' keynote by the Robbie Bach, ABC, the Disney Channel and MGM are all putting content onto Xbox Live Marketplace. ABC and Disney are starting out with 500 hours of content in SD and HD, including Desperate Housewives, Lost, Grey's Anatomy, plus Disney shows including Hannah Montana. MGM's offerings are significantly more badass—the entire Rocky series, Terminator, and the Bond franchise. Not a total explosion of content yet, but the door's open now for more stuff to roll in.