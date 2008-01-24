How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Siphon Bar Pours a US$20,000 Cup of Coffee

23blu600.jpgNo, it's not a steampunk chemistry set. That picture is of the United States' only halogen-powered siphon bar. Imported from Japan after years of negotiations, the US$20,000+ machine is housed at San Francisco's Blue Bottle Café. Each "pot" consists of two globes. Water vapour evaporates from the bottom globe into the higher globe to meet the grounds. The coffee is then stirred with a bamboo paddle, removed from the heat and siphoned back to the lower globe (minus grounds). It sounds delicious...and totally worth whatever it costs per cup. Hit the NYT for the full mad scientist process in photos. [nyt via bornrich]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles