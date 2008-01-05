Darth Vader stuff never, ever bores me. I love it all, no matter how stupid or pointless it is. I'm not the only one apparently, since he's inspired a boatload of people to pour a ton of creativity into whipping up these awesome custom masks, turning his iconic form into a blank slate for art. These are just a few of my favorites from looks to be a con, there is a ton more over at Funnbee.
The Most Amazing Darth Vader Masks You'll Ever See: Hand-Painted and Totally Tricked Out
