How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Most Amazing Darth Vader Masks You'll Ever See: Hand-Painted and Totally Tricked Out

long.jpgDarth Vader stuff never, ever bores me. I love it all, no matter how stupid or pointless it is. I'm not the only one apparently, since he's inspired a boatload of people to pour a ton of creativity into whipping up these awesome custom masks, turning his iconic form into a blank slate for art. These are just a few of my favorites from looks to be a con, there is a ton more over at Funnbee.

Darth Vader CustomDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom MasksDarth Vader Custom Masks

[FUNNBEE via MAKE]

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles