If you were curious about how the MacBook Air's ultra-compact Core 2 Duo processor came to be, an in-depth AnandTech study has revealed that the processor is a mixture of Intel's 65 nanometer (65nm) Merom architecture with an 800MHz bus and a new, smaller chip package originally slated to be released later this year. Hit the link for all the details. [AnandTech via AppleInsider]