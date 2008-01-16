How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The King of Kong: Special Sydney Offer

KK-heading.jpgDendy Films is offering Giz readers the chance to attend a free preview of The King of Kong, the documentary about diehard video game fans and their bid to break World Records on classic arcade games.

The screening will be held at the George Street Cinemas in Sydney's CBD at 6:30pm, Wednesday 20th February.

Don't get chumpatized! RSVP with your full name to rsvpATdendyfilms.com.au and include "KONG" in the subject line to get yourself and a mate on the door-list.

The King of Kong opens nationally in February.

